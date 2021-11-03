Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,611,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 162,127 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.41% of MarineMax worth $78,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MarineMax by 129.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in MarineMax by 3.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 52,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 35.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,941,000 after acquiring an additional 155,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,700,000.

Get MarineMax alerts:

NYSE:HZO opened at $53.12 on Wednesday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.72.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

HZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.