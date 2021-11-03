Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Downgraded by Truist to “Sell”

Truist downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $50.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $66.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $64.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $274.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.22. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $66.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 741.6% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 111,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 98,039 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.0% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 31,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 151,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.6% during the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.