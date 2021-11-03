Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 771,465 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 30.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,289,387 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 771,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of The Bancorp worth $75,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in The Bancorp by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 646.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on The Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

In other news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $3,906,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,311 shares in the company, valued at $20,037,773.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,182. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $32.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.47.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

