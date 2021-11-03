Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Azimut in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of Azimut stock opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.51. Azimut has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $31.81.

Azimut Holding SpA offers asset management and financial advisory services. It also coordinates the administrative activities within the group, which engages in portfolio management as well as the distribution and promotion of financial and insurance products. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

