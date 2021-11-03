Benchmark Trims UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Target Price to $9.00

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities started coverage on UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on UpHealth in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised UpHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on UpHealth in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.75.
NYSE:UPH opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74. UpHealth has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $12.12.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in UpHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $34,745,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in UpHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $11,973,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in UpHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in UpHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in UpHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $532,000. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
UpHealth Company Profile
UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.
Further Reading: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.