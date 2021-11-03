Benchmark Trims UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Target Price to $9.00

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities started coverage on UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on UpHealth in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised UpHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on UpHealth in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.75.

NYSE:UPH opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74. UpHealth has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $12.12.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $31.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that UpHealth will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in UpHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $34,745,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in UpHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $11,973,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in UpHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in UpHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in UpHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $532,000. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

