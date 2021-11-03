Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $80,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Seaboard by 117.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,849,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Caravel Holdings Llc purchased 2,415,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $50,000,001.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seaboard stock opened at $4,000.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.37. Seaboard Co. has a 12 month low of $2,870.02 and a 12 month high of $4,400.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $151.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

