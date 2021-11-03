Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Aker BP ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

DETNF opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17. Aker BP ASA has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $41.15.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

