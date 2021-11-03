Vanguard Group Inc. Has $76.58 Million Stock Holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054,433 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.98% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $76,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMVP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,643,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,127,000 after buying an additional 707,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,525,000 after purchasing an additional 492,261 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 263,491 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 423,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 236,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,402,000 after purchasing an additional 120,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

NASDAQ PMVP opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.64.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $728,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leila Alland sold 4,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $152,192.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 289,626 shares of company stock worth $9,435,326. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

