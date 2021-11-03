Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,927 Shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 622,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CryoLife were worth $17,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CryoLife by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of CryoLife by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of CryoLife by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 54,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CryoLife by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CryoLife by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CryoLife news, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $69,612.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at $453,238.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $145,245.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,913.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of CRY stock opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. CryoLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $818.85 million, a P/E ratio of -67.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.04.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

