Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,184,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Codexis were worth $72,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 2,965.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Codexis by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Codexis by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Codexis by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Codexis by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.05 and a beta of 1.35. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $35.36.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

CDXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Codexis from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $169,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $558,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

