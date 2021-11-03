Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Acquires $12,958.40 in Stock

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Natalye Paquin acquired 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.12 per share, with a total value of $12,958.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Natalye Paquin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Univest Financial alerts:

On Thursday, August 5th, Natalye Paquin bought 435 shares of Univest Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $11,805.90.

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Univest Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.39. The firm has a market cap of $880.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 33.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the third quarter worth $512,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 60.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 47,776 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Univest Financial in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Univest Financial by 65.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Univest Financial by 128.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,741 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.