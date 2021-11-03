Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA) Senior Officer Acquires C$10,982.80 in Stock

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA) Senior Officer Elizabeth Williams purchased 4,000 shares of Medicenna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,982.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,280.71.

Shares of MDNA stock opened at C$2.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.73. The company has a market cap of C$150.48 million and a PE ratio of -6.70. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.51.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDNA. Bloom Burton began coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

