FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.13 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.83.

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.05 by C($2.82). The firm had revenue of C$13.80 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th.

