Robert J. Ben Sells 1,782 Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) CFO Robert J. Ben sold 1,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $19,726.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RELL opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $12.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $152.99 million, a PE ratio of 95.59 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELL. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,000,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 321.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 45,467 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 31,058 shares in the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Richardson Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

