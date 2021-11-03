Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,137,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562,673 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.81% of Columbia Financial worth $71,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 81,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $616,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 44,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

CLBK opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 28.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

