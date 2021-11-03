Richard L. Belstock Sells 957 Shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Stock

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) CFO Richard L. Belstock sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $35,849.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Plumas Bancorp stock opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plumas Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $39.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBC. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Plumas Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $3,395,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Plumas Bancorp by 112.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 66,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Plumas Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 257,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 19,081 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Plumas Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in Plumas Bancorp by 38.9% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 61,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 17,295 shares during the last quarter. 27.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

