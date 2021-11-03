Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Guess? worth $17,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GES. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 2,480.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 59,051 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 3.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GES opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.24. Guess?, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $31.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess? declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Guess?’s payout ratio is -642.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

