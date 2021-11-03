Noodles & Company to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Noodles & Company in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.52.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

NDLS opened at $11.55 on Monday. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1,153.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.37.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 50,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $652,771.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,626 shares of company stock worth $903,684. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 126,837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

