Brookfield Business Partners L.P. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.17 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brookfield Business Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $8.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.99. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($2.29). The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 18.40%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:BBU opened at $48.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.76. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $49.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 52,147 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 366.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285,080 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 30,870 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is -22.12%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

