American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,600 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the September 30th total of 272,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

APEI stock opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $468.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.53. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.90.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,120,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 357,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after buying an additional 103,998 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,908,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1,297.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

