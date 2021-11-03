Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,800 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the September 30th total of 389,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $216.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter worth $105,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter worth $827,000. Deer Park Road Corp lifted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,758,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,416,000 after buying an additional 12,911 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. 37.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.