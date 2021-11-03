$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) to report $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the highest is $1.29 billion. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year sales of $4.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $6.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DASH. Mizuho raised their target price on DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.65.

NYSE DASH opened at $199.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.95. DoorDash has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.50.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total transaction of $4,331,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $2,064,426,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,117,502 shares of company stock worth $4,233,190,660 over the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in DoorDash by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $944,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

