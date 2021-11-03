PVA TePla (OTC:TPLKF) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of PVA TePla (OTC:TPLKF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of PVA TePla from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Get PVA TePla alerts:

OTC:TPLKF opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. PVA TePla has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $43.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.59.

PVA TePla AG engages in the production and supply of vacuum systems that produces and treat materials and surfaces. It operates through the Industrial Systems and Semiconductor Systems segments. The Industrial Systems segment offers material technologies for aviation and aerospace, energy technology and hard metal tools.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for PVA TePla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVA TePla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.