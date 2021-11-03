Raymond James Raises Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$7.75

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

SES has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$7.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.71.

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$5.81 on Tuesday. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a PE ratio of -15.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.20%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

