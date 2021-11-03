Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CL. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.50.

CL stock opened at $76.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.86.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,584,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,471,000 after acquiring an additional 246,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,486,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,965,000 after acquiring an additional 433,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,879,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,381,000 after acquiring an additional 657,538 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,556,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,240,000 after acquiring an additional 389,911 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,327,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,677,000 after acquiring an additional 359,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

