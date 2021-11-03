Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Lowered to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triterras from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.
TRIT stock opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96. Triterras has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $15.45.
About Triterras
Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.
