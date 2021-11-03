Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Lowered to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triterras from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Triterras alerts:

TRIT stock opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96. Triterras has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIT. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Triterras by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Triterras by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 494,385 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triterras in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Triterras in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Triterras in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Triterras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triterras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.