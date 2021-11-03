Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to announce sales of $7.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.00 billion and the highest is $7.09 billion. Mondelez International posted sales of $6.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year sales of $28.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.54 billion to $28.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $29.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.23 billion to $30.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 35,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,621,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,543,000 after purchasing an additional 189,989 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $61.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.86. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $65.60.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

