Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven consumer finance company which focused on vehicle finance and unsecured consumer lending products. The company’s vehicle finance products and services include consumer vehicle loans, vehicle leases and automotive dealer floorplan loans. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

SC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Santander Consumer USA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Santander Consumer USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.73.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 45.46 and a quick ratio of 45.46. Santander Consumer USA has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $42.39.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,822,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,035,000 after acquiring an additional 58,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,793,000 after acquiring an additional 360,693 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 54.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,016,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,917,000 after acquiring an additional 356,912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 79.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 969,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,224,000 after acquiring an additional 429,842 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 22.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 928,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,736,000 after acquiring an additional 171,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

