Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the stock.

EPAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.40.

NYSE EPAC opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $40,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,386,000 after acquiring an additional 42,538 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,345,000 after acquiring an additional 117,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,084,000 after acquiring an additional 135,120 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 83.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,516,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,374,000 after acquiring an additional 689,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 981,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,136,000 after acquiring an additional 27,146 shares during the last quarter.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

