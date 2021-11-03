Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,036 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NewAge were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBEV. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NewAge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NewAge during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NewAge by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAge in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NewAge by 35.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Get NewAge alerts:

NBEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ NBEV opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.23. NewAge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.71 million. NewAge had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. Equities analysts predict that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NewAge

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV).

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.