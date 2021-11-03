Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.64% of WBI BullBear Global Income ETF worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA WBII opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. WBI BullBear Global Income ETF has a 52-week low of $23.74 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.82.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII).

Receive News & Ratings for WBI BullBear Global Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WBI BullBear Global Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.