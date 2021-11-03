Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $896,000 Stake in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,286 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in XBiotech were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 296.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 154.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get XBiotech alerts:

In other XBiotech news, CEO John Simard sold 21,125 shares of XBiotech stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $272,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 203,157 shares of company stock valued at $2,760,552 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XBiotech stock opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.96. XBiotech Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 60.47%. The business had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT).

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.