Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $835,000 Stock Holdings in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Graham were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Graham by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Graham by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Graham during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. Graham Co. has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $139.73 million, a P/E ratio of -62.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). Graham had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GHM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities set a $13.35 price objective on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

