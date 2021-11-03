Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes Position in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,939 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Identiv by 308.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,995,000 after acquiring an additional 932,392 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,437,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,255,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Identiv by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 66,176 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $886,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Identiv alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $447,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,013.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $101,712.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,889 shares of company stock worth $2,990,464. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.29. Identiv, Inc. has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $21.18. The company has a market cap of $436.33 million, a P/E ratio of -492.25 and a beta of 1.74.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Identiv had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Identiv from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Identiv Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.