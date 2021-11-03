Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,030 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.24% of PlayAGS worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 51.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 19,889 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 216.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 95,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 65,037 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

AGS stock opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $347.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 3.41. PlayAGS Inc has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.20%. The company had revenue of $66.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.