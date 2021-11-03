Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $850,000 Stock Holdings in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,850 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Territorial Bancorp were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 11,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBNK opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 26.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

