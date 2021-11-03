Wajax (TSE:WJX) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Wajax (TSE:WJX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has C$30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$26.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WJX. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Wajax from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Wajax from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wajax from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Wajax alerts:

WJX stock opened at C$28.35 on Tuesday. Wajax has a 12 month low of C$13.35 and a 12 month high of C$29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$610.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$446.05 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Wajax will post 2.4699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.11%.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.