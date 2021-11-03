Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will post sales of $16.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.39 million. Stellus Capital Investment posted sales of $13.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year sales of $62.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.37 million to $62.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $69.79 million, with estimates ranging from $67.97 million to $71.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 61.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

SCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Stellus Capital Investment from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.12%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 11.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 0.4% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 348,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

