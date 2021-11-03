Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Caterpillar Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.05.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $207.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.14. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $155.23 and a 1 year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

