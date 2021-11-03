Short Interest in Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Expands By 28.6%

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:UMGP opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. Universal Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03.
