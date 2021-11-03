Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOTU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CLSA lowered Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $2.70 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $2.60 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Shares of GOTU opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $751.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -1.24. Gaotu Techedu has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $149.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.