Lancashire’s (LCSHF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LCSHF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.60.

OTCMKTS:LCSHF opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73. Lancashire has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

