Similarweb (SMWB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Similarweb to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Similarweb has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $32.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.33 million. On average, analysts expect Similarweb to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SMWB opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41. Similarweb has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Similarweb stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. 19.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Similarweb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

