Berenberg Bank Upgrades Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) to Hold

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RTOKY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rentokil Initial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Rentokil Initial stock opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.00.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

