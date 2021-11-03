AAON (AAON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect AAON to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $143.88 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect AAON to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AAON stock opened at $71.87 on Wednesday. AAON has a 52-week low of $58.28 and a 52-week high of $81.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAON shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $34,839.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,077.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,999 shares of company stock valued at $275,263. 21.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AAON stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,904 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of AAON worth $19,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

