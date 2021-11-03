BlackRock Inc. Takes Position in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 681,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.25% of Bit Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Bit Digital in the second quarter worth $89,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bit Digital by 91.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bit Digital in the first quarter worth $103,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Bit Digital in the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bit Digital in the second quarter worth $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Shares of BTBT opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.90. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $659.89 million, a P/E ratio of 171.43 and a beta of 4.82.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.34 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Bit Digital, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Bit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.