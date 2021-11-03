BlackRock Inc. Has $5.01 Million Stake in PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) by 93,663.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,388,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.38% of PolyMet Mining worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $963,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 43,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLM stock opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. PolyMet Mining Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $324.82 million, a P/E ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.

