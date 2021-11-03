BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) by 69.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.17% of Vidler Water Resources worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vidler Water Resources during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Vidler Water Resources by 100.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vidler Water Resources during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vidler Water Resources during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Vidler Water Resources alerts:

NASDAQ VWTR opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.77 million, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.92. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28.

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a net margin of 93.97% and a return on equity of 5.81%.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Vidler Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vidler Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.