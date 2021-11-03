Head to Head Review: Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) versus Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marin Software and Sphere 3D’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $29.98 million 3.23 -$14.05 million N/A N/A Sphere 3D $4.85 million 49.27 -$5.78 million N/A N/A

Sphere 3D has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marin Software.

Risk & Volatility

Marin Software has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Marin Software and Sphere 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -42.77% -70.88% -30.60% Sphere 3D -166.97% N/A -59.20%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.0% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Sphere 3D shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Marin Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sphere 3D shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Marin Software and Sphere 3D, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Sphere 3D 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Sphere 3D beats Marin Software on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marin Software

Marin Software, Inc. is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels. The company was founded by Christopher A. Lien, Paul M. Butler, Joseph Chang and Wister Walcott in April 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries. The company was founded on May 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

