Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.06.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SSL shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$8.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of TSE:SSL opened at C$7.76 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.86 and a 52 week high of C$11.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.15. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 41.06.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$32.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

